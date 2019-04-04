Residents joke about stolen police van

Police leave Old Train Line, Claxton Bay, where one of their vehicles was found abandoned after being stolen from officers yesterday.

Some residents of Old Train Line in Claxton Bay joked about the theft of the marked police van which a man used to drive to his home in the area, leaving two policemen stranded on the highway.

“It good for them,” one resident said yesterday as he expressed his hatred for the police, but gave no information about the culprit.

Police recovered the van within an hour and a half, abandoned on the road. But before they arrived, a resident posted a Facebook live video in which he was laughing hysterically while exploring inside the van. The blue flashing lights were still on.

In the video, the man said he was waiting for the police to come.

Southern Division police have identified the thief, but up to late yesterday, had not found him. The suspect lives near Old Train Line in St Margaret’s Village and is originally from La Romaine, in an area called the lagoon.

Police said shortly before 9 am, PCs Mohammed and Vincent of the Emergency Response Patrol unit were on patrol and responded to a report of a disturbance in the area. Initially, it was believed the police had responded to a road accident.

On their way, they intercepted a car parked on the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Claxton Bay flyover. As they approached it, the two special reserve police officers (SRPs) saw four male occupants, one of whom was the suspect, who was in the back seat. He is wanted for other offences, including an armed robbery at Bamboo Junction in La Romaine. The suspect got out of the car and began briskly walking away. The two constables got out of the police van and followed him. The constables managed to catch up with the man and there was a struggle, during which the key to the van fell out of one of the policemen’s pockets. The suspect took it, ran towards the police van and sped off towards Cedar Hill Road. The stranded officers called for backup and colleagues picked them up shortly after.

Police searched the three other occupants of the parked car but found nothing illegal, and the men left.

Police from St Margaret’s and other stations and units, among them PCs Boodlal, Ramcharan, Nathoo, Khan and Nagessar searched the area where the police van was found for the suspect. The van was impounded and taken to the San Fernando Police Station.

Police said the suspect had convictions for wounding, robberies and gun-related offences.

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Michael Seales had no comment to make yesterday. “We have no comments until we get further details, and those details will come from the Commissioner of Police,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Debe yesterday Gary Griffith said the matter was being investigated.

“Obviously it is something I am very concerned about. I have already sent the message to the relevant divisional commanders for an immediate investigation. So until it is I get that information, I would prefer not to make a comment at this time,” Griffith said.