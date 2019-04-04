Red House runaround

The walkway which is being constructed between the Red House and Cabildo Chambers on St Vincent Street in Port of Spain.

SINCE Newsday announced the construction of an overhead walkway from the renovated Red House to Cabildo Chambers on March 6, further details have been impossible to come by.

Newsday reported the erection of steel beams on St Vincent Street to support the walkway after being tipped off by a helpful construction worker at the site.

News of the walkway has prompted concerns that it will damage the Red House balustrade (part of which will be removed, according to sources), spoil the historic building’s aesthetics and could prove to be too low for some passing vehicles, such as container trucks, Carnival music trucks and even certain delivery trucks.

The ends of the walkway from each of the two buildings do not meet in a straight line, but are displaced both laterally and vertically, so questions arise as to how they will be joined, such as by a curved slope.

However over the past six weeks Newsday has been able to get any official to and explain details or show the design blueprints or drawings.

While Udecott chairman Noel Garcia has for many months very ably answered Newsday queries on this and other local historic buildings, in the past six weeks his phone has gone silent, prompting speculation. Some sources said he has been out of the country over this period.

On three occasions during this period, Newsday called Udecott’s communications unit, to be told each time, “I’m in a meeting; I’ll call you back,” but received no return call.

Newsday learnt the contractor was Emile Elias of NH International and reached out for details of the walkway, a significant project.

He replied via e-mail: “Thanks for your enquiry. I would be most grateful if you could please direct all your questions to Udecott which is the NH client.”

The Udecott website listed Bernard Mc Kay as architect for the general Red House renovation project, but he said he was not the architect for the walkway and suggested we call NH International.

National Trust chairman Margaret Mc Dowell told Newsday her group had been constantly consulted on the project and had received all the necessary approvals.

On the basis of that information, Newsday visited the Port of Spain City Corporation to ask to see details of any application lodged there for planning approval. The city engineer was out.

Newsday left a note asking for him to call. After two days of no reply, we phoned his office several times over a period of three days at the end of March. Someone answered the phone and promised to transfer the call to the engineer’s secretary, but it just went to voice mail, leaving us without access to him.

A fortnight ago Newsday asked Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis about the walkway at a post-Cabinet briefing, but she said she could not talk, as she had things to do. She suggested calling her, but has since been inaccessible by phone.