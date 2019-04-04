Protest – but within the law Padarath on torched bridge:

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath

MP for Princes Town Barry Padarath has condemned the torching of a bridge at Gobin Village, in his constituency, on Tuesday morning.

Padarath said while citizens had a right to protest, they must find another way to demonstrate their dissatisfaction without breaking the law.

Princes Town police investigating the fire suspect it was deliberate.

A villager claimed he was beaten by his fellow villagers, who accused him of setting fire to the bridge, a charge he denies.

Padarath said there had been many theories about what may have led to the fire, which partially destroyed the bridge, cutting off parts of the constituency. He said that was the second arson attempt, the first being three days before.

Padarath said he understood the level of frustration residents were experiencing with crumbling infrastructure, be it roads or bridges.

“But there is no excuse for putting the lives of citizens at risk by taking the law into your own hand. At the end of the day, this is state property and people have to be cognisant of the risk they are taking by engaging in this kind of vandalism and protest.

“While it is the right of citizens to voice their concerns, I cannot condone this type of activity.”