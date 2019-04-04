Police warn of Facebook ads

Southern Divison police are warning the public to be very cautious about responding to Facebook advertisements for the sale of vehicles in La Romaine owing to an increase in reports of robberies. Criminals are robbing interested buyers at gunpoint and police said it appears to be a growing trend.

The latest victims were two young men who went to London Street two days ago to make a downpayment for a Tiida. On arrival, gunmen robbed them of $5,000 and police from San Fernando CID visited and searched for the criminals. In the past few months, several people have been arrested and charged for luring and robbing people through online advertisements.

Those matters are still pending at the San Fernando Magistrates' Court. A senior policeman said offenders are not interested in legitimate transactions, but in robbing potential buyers. Under the supervision of Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed, patrols have been increased and police are also warning the culprits to stop or feel the full brunt of the law.