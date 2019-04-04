Penal nightmare Woman, 39, believed killed by abusive mate

Tara Ramnath mother of Leisha Ramnath speaks with Newsday about the abuse and death of her daughter.

The day before relatives found the body of 39-year-old Leisha Ramnath, her 71-year-old mother witnessed a man savagely beating her – a sight which had become a norm at the house in Penal.

“On Saturday morning he knocked she down right by the steps in front of me. I thought she had burst her head. He beat her for the whole night. I heard when he was dragging her upstairs, and then there was silence,” said Tara of Clarke Road.

On Sunday at about 8 am, relatives found Ramnath’s body on a mattress in a room of the small wooden house. Police are searching for a 40-year-old man who has been in hiding since Sunday.

An autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James yesterday said she died by manual strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head. She was not married nor had any children. But for three years she had been in an abusive relationship in which the man had repeatedly threatened to kill her and her mother and brother who lives downstairs the house. A few months ago, he secured a piece of cloth saying it was to hang her.

The elderly mother has diabetes and both legs were amputated a few years ago. The man, relatives said, had threatened to kill her and throw her “in the bamboo” saying she cannot run or physically defend herself.“He always threatened to her kill her first and then me and my son. I cannot run anywhere. For three years he beat her every day and even looked me in the eyes while doing it.

She suffered a lot with this person. I used to feel really sorry for her. She is my only daughter,” Tara said. Despite the death threats, Tara said she never officially reported the matters to police. The threats were often made when the man drinks alcohol.

Penal police, however, responded to several reports of domestic disturbances at the house.“I warned her several times. I knew he was going to kill her, and it came to pass.”

South Western Division police were searching for the suspect who is on bail for allegedly chopping a man.Police from Homicide Bureau region III are investigating.