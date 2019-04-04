Nixon’s son involved with TT U-17 training squad

Stern John

TT Under-17 men’s football team coach Stern John has started trimming his squad as he enters the final month of preparations for the forthcoming Concacaf Under-17 Men’s Championship at the IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Florida, United States.John now has 24 players in training at the moment and is expected to have a few of the North American-based players from the recent combine joining the training this week. Joining the the local bunch a few days ago was Atlanta-based forward Jerrel Nixon, son of ex-TT striker Jerren Nixon. Sessions are being conducted daily five days per week at the Manny Ramjohn and Ato Boldon Stadiums.

“So far we’ve seen over 40 players and a few have been cut from the squad. We’ve begun the process of narrowing the numbers down towards the final selection,” John said.

“We’ve had a fairly good period to work with the players at home and assess their capabilities. And from this week we’ll have some of the guys joining us from North America to fit them into the mix with the intention of putting together the best possible squad for the competition in May.”

Among those in the local squad include Fatima College duo Zachary Welsh and forward Jean-Heim McFee. Both players spoke about the current preparations, saying they were focused on getting out of the group stage and improving on their performances at the Concacaf Under-15 championship a couple years ago.

“We must use our individual skills at time but we have to work as a team to get the results to go forward. The team is progressing and the aim is to qualify for the World Cup. My personal view is that our chances are high.

“The group is set out in a way which I think gives us a fair chance. We can beat every team in the group but we have to want it,” McFee said.Welsh spoke about the influence of John and Kenwyne Jones as the coaches along with the rest of the staff.

“Coach Stern and coach Kenwyne both have a lot of experience in the game which is a plus for us and the have been working on getting us to master the ball and get us ready and fit for the tournament,” Welsh said.

“I think my game has grown over the past two years because I think coach Russell (Latapy, previous TT youth coach), coach Stern and coach Kenwyne are all ex-national players and best to ever play for the country and they have used their experience to guide and help us.

“This has been helping the team to grow. The coaches are very interactive with the players. They give pointers to us throughout the sessions and the relationship between them and the players is very good as they are giving it their best to help us improve for the tournament.”

TT’s opening game at the CONCACAF Championship is against Bermuda on May 1, followed by matches against Mexico and Jamaica on May 3 and 5.