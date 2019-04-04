Murder accused commits suicide on 10th anniversary of family’s murder

Ten years ago, Pedro Delaberro was arrested for the brutal murder of his wife and two children at the family's home in the Heights of Guanapo. Today he was found hanging in his cell at Remand Facility, Arouca.

Police said Delaberro's body was found hanging from his neck in his cell at around 1.48 am by a prison officer while making his rounds. Newsday understands Delaberro used a bed sheet tied to the bars of the gate to hang himself.

Delaberro was examined by a physician at the prison infirmary who found him unresponsive. He was then taken to the Arima Health Facility where he was declared dead.

Police said Delaberro, 64, spent several stints in the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital where he was treated by Dr Ghany, but was eventually sent back to the Remand Yard.

He was arrested on April 4 2009 for the murder of his wife Melinda Delaberro and sons Jose, 8 and Juan Delaberro, 10.

In 2009 Delaberro, who worked as a caretaker on a horse farm in Arima, left his home and saw a friend who he knew worked at a nearby quarry and asked him for help disposing of his wife and children's bodies.

The man called the police who searched Delaberro's home and found the bodies.

Homicide Investigators said Delaberro was disruptive during court hearings and would sometimes stand up and admit to killing his family.

He was eventually committed to stand trial in 2017.