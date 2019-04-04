Minister to get burnt bridge report

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said a report has been done on the wooden bridge at Buen Intento, Princes Town, which was damaged by fire earlier this week. The bridge is now impassable as a result.

He said engineers had done an assessment of the integrity of the structure and he expected he should have the report by today.

Sinanan said the recommendation would determine the way forward in terms of replacing or refurbishing the bridge.

MP for Princes Town Barry Padarath said he had recommended to the minister that the bridge should be replaced rather than refurbished, primarily because of the age of the bridge which had been linking communities in the area for well over six decades.

He said by Monday he should know what had been decided.

“We are looking for a more permanent solution, perhaps a Bailey Bridge,” Padarath told the Newsday.

In terms of alternative access, he said, because of the location of the bridge, there are no short-term solutions, as the alternative routes are very far and, in the interim, road users would have to suffer some inconvenience.

The road is used by hundreds of people daily to get to Williamsville, Hardbargain, Piparo, Princes Town and other communities.

Princes Town police said the investigation into how the bridge was destroyed was still ongoing and no one had been held.