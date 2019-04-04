Updated: Man shot dead on Avenue believed to be Venezuelan

Photo by Ryan Hamilton Davis

Police are trying to ascertain if a name written on a piece of paper is that of a Venezuelan who was killed in a drive-by shooting at the corner of De Verteuil Street and Ariapita Avenue earlier today.

Police detained a suspect nearby.

The name Alexander Cedeno Roroba was found on a piece of paper next to the man's body after gunshots were heard at about 9.45 am

The man was killed near a United Nations' (UN) registration office where Venezuelans go to collect ID cards. That building is across the street from popular restaurant, El Pecos.

More on this as it becomes available

Police believe the man was in the process of seeking asylum at the UN office.