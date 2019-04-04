Judge rules for suspended cop

THE Special Reserve woman police constable who was suspended after an image of her, in her uniform, in a suggestive pose surfaced on social media, has won her case against the Commissioner of Police.

The Transit Police Unit officer sued the commissioner after she was suspended when photographs of her, dressed in full uniform, began circulating on social media in 2017.

Justice Devindra Rampersad, in an oral ruling yesterday, described the actions of the commissioner in suspending her as “oppressive.”

She was awarded $30,000 in compensation.