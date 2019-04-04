Hillview oust newcomers Pres Sando

EXPERIENCE proved to be vital as Hillview knocked newcomers Pres’ Sando out of SSCL Intercol.

Hillview’s captain, Ronaldo Forester, smashed five fours and six sixes yesterday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BCLA), Tarouba, as he guided his side to a 76-run victory over Premiership debutants, Presentaion College San Fernando in the SSCL/ Powergen’s Intercol quarter-finals match.

Forester took up the mantel to propel his side into the next round, despite Pres Sando’s efforts of making an early impression on the game by restricting Hillview within the first ten overs of their batting innings. Forester contributed a brilliant knock of 78 runs, not out, as the veteran side made their way to 156 runs for the loss of three wickets after their allotted 20 overs.

Kristian Kalicharan had an explosive knock of 33 runs with the bat as he smashed three fours and two sixes during his short time at the crease.

Navin Bidaisee also struck 37 runs as he helped Hillview to reach their total of 156.

Presentation’s allrounder Vanir Maharaj displayed his flexibility, both in the field and with the ball, as he caught two of Hillview’s batsmen and claimed two wickets for 29 runs in his four-over spell.

Speaking with Newsday after the victory was the quietly confident coach of Hillview, Richard Kelly, as he stated, “Today, our captain (Forester) led from the front and knowing we have a relatively strong team, it would be expected that we most likely might win the tournament.”

However, he noted, “We must remember that cricket is a funny game, so it is all about how you play on the day.”

Kelly continued, “They (Pres) looked like they have a good unit and even had us behind the eight-ball in the beginning of our innings, but, with the experience of our players and their knowledge of how to approach the innings after setbacks, helped us out a lot.” In response, the nerves were too much to bare for the newcomers as the strength of Hillview’s bowling attack seemed to crumble Pres’ wickets as they were dismantled for 80 runs after 14.2 overs.

Tariq Mohammed top-scored for Pres with 29 runs but wickets kept tumbling quickly as Hillview strolled into this year’s semi-finals.

Anderson Mahase claimed two wickets for nine runs in two overs while Bedaisee also took two wickets for 11 runs in his three overs.

Looking ahead to the other fixtures and possible opponents in the semi-final round, Kelly emphasised, “They are all good teams in the tournament and we do not take anybody for granted, we come out to play hard cricket on the day and we play as a team and we stick together by assisting each other all the way.. so, we just hope the grace of God allows us to be successful.” Last evening, the match between Naparima College and Vishnu Boys College was still ongoing at press time.

Today, Presentation College Chaguanas will face off against St. Benedicts College at 2 pm, in the first match of the double header, while at 6 pm, Shiva Boys will battle Fatima College at the BCLA.