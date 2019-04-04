Fyzabad man shot in chest

FYZABAD police are searching for a lone gunman who shot Christopher Morris in the chest yesterday at Delhi Road.

Morris, 51, is warded at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) awaiting surgery to remove the bullet.

Reports said Morris was standing in the road near where he lived when a man dressed in black approached him.

He said the man, whom he did not know, whipped out a gun and shot him, then ran off.

The wounded man was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where he was stabilised and transferred to the SFGH.

Police said they did not yet know the motive for the shooting.

Acting Sgt Boodlal of the Fyzabad police is investigating.