Fishermen hope new vessels will be used efficiently

Minister of National Security Stewart Young, second from left, stands among coast guard officers on board the first of two interceptors given to the Tobago Coast Guard at the vessel’s launch in Charlotteville, Tobago, yesterday.

Vice president of the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) Curtis Douglas says even though he is happy with the two refurbish interceptors now stationed in Tobago East and West, he is concerned the vessels will not be effectively used by Tobago Coast Guard officials.

On Wednesday Minister of National Security Stuart Young launched two refurbished interceptors, one in Charlotteville and the other in Scarborough. Young told the media in Charlotteville this move is a part of his promise towards strengthening Tobago’s coastal borders. He also spoke about plans to introduce a GPS system for all registered fishermen in the future.

Speaking to Newsday on Thursday morning, Douglas said in the past the Coast Guard would rarely do any patrols when there was only one interceptor available. He said now there are two, he still has little hope that Tobago fishermen can feel safe from piracy and depend on the Coast Guard in an emergency.

“Most times we have the vessel and the men would complain about not having the diesel to do the patrols.

"I hope this is not the case. I hope we are really going to get the assistance when all these pirates enter our waters and we make complaints the Coast Guard can go out and take action by apprehending the culprits.

"I also hope when we have missing fishermen they can do thorough patrols and serious monitoring. I hope that the vessels would serve the purpose (they were) brought to Tobago for.”