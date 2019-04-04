Drakes repeats as Carifin Green Mile champ

Runners take part in the CariFin Green Mile yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

REPUBLIC Bank employee Jean-Paul Drakes yesterday was named champion of the Carifin Green Mile run for the third consecutive year, easing to the finish line at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, in five minutes, 12 seconds.

Drakes finished some 17 seconds ahead of Abijah Phillip, who also represented Republic Bank Limited. Drakes won last year’s Green Mile run in 4:59, and clocked 5:01 the previous year.

Drakes’ victory came one week after he won Carifin’s Savannah One-lap in 14 minutes, 53 seconds, one second ahead of Sagicor’s David Serrant, and with Phillip taking third in 15:25.

First Citizens’ Anil Mann took third among the men and overall, clocking 5:37.

Central Bank TT’s (CBTT) Selina Scott was the first women’s finisher, among a pool of 120 runners, clocking 6:42.

Scott’s co-worker Anica Ghent clocked 7:11 for a runner-up finish among the women, while Lorianne Ayoung-Chee, rounded off the top-three placings for Team CBTT, taking third in the sub-division in a time 7:16.

Desmond Christian, another CBTT representative, was crowned winner of the Green Mile walk in a field of 29 male participants, clocking 10:32, followed by overall runner-up and the women’s walk winner Tessa Weekes of Republic Bank in 10:39.

Neil Juman of First Citizens Champs took third overall and second among the men in 10:41, followed by Tessa La Rose, also of First Citizens Champs, who clocked 10:46.

The third male finisher in the walk was Darren Ramcharitar with 10:49, and the third fastest walker among the women was Crystal Alexander (First Citizens Champs) in 11:10.

Up next on the Carifin calendar is the Carifin Chancellor Challenge, which is scheduled to take place next Wednesday on Lady Chancellor Hill, Port of Spain.