Cops injured in crash

TWO recently recruited municipal policemen were hospitalised after the pick-up van they were driving, described as a defective and old, flipped and landed in some bushes yesterday off the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Gasparillo flyover.

Constables Mikey and Cooper, who work at the San Fernando Municipal Police Station, received non-life-threatening injuries and were, last evening, receiving treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital. Police said at about 8 am, the two were driving on the highway’s northbound lane and, on reaching the ramp, the van began swerving from side to side then veered off the road. The van flipped over the iron railing and landed in a bushy area. The officers joined the service in January. Police said, on impact, the officers’ ammunition fell in the bushes but was later recovered and no one else was injured. Municipals police among them Snr Supt Huggins, ASP Martin, Insp Fraser, Cpl Singh visited the scene. Colleagues of the injured policemen complained that the vehicles are very old and defective.

One colleague said, “That van was not working properly. It has a lot of mechanical problems. Even with a very experienced driver, it is hard to drive. The rain was falling earlier so that made it even worse. It is sad that this happened. I hope we get a new van,”

Another said, “That van was a trap. Although small repair works have been done over the years, that is not enough. The van is over ten years. We are tired about complaining about this.”

PC Nagessar and other police from St Margarets are investigating.