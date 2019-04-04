Chocolate producer interested in TT cocoa

One of the world's largest chocolate producers is in talks with the Government to do research and develop genetic strains of the country's cocoa plants for its cocoa production. This was disclosed by Clarence Rambharat, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, yesterday at a tree-planting ceremony at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Port of Spain.

Speaking to Newsday afterwards, Rambharat said the major chocolate producers of the world typically get their cocoa from Africa, which he said is not the best source of cocoa. Moreover, as African countries such as Ghana experience an oil boom, there has been a decline in cocoa farming, production and yields per hectare of cocoa. Because of this, there is now a need for chocolate makers to develop their own genetic resources for cocoa plants.

"They (major chocolate manufacturers) are going into some of the countries which have a reputation for producing excellent cocoa and developing new sources of genetic varieties that would be able to source and replant estates all over the world. These estates would be focused on commercial production of cocoa and commercial production of what a hectare should be yielding with minimum input from the producers," Rambharat said.

The country is known for growing Trinitario cocoa, which is considered a high-quality cocoa plant internationally.

The project, he said, will be close to the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, because it would allow the university's resources to be used and the students to be involved in the project. He is hoping by May 1 the project could be launched. Rambharat said he could not announce the name of the chocolate producer now, but both he and UWI would do so later in April.

This project, he said, would employ UWI students and researchers, and he hoped the research coming out of the initiative would help to replant some of the country's existing cocoa farms.