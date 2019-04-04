Chief Secretary intervenes over Tobago schoolboy’s broken hip

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles

Kelvin Charles, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy, is awaiting a written report on the circumstances which led Rayon Radgman to suffer a broken hip.

On Thursday, Newsday reported that a month after he was beaten by a group of the boys at his school, 13-year-old Rayon Radgman is warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, Charles said he was only made aware of the matter on Wednesday.

“I am advised that two boys were involved in a fracas outside the school compound in a neighbour’s yard. It escalated to the point where one child was injured. Both were from the school.

“I am awaiting a written report from the principal and school supervisor,” he said.

Radgman’s mother Avion Robley told Newsday that on March 1, Radgman, a Standard Four student at an Anglican primary school in Tobago East, was ambushed by five fellow students, who hit him several times.

Speaking from her son’s hospital bedside, Robley, of Scarborough, said she only learnt of the incident on March 20, as until then her son did not tell anyone about the incident, or the pain he was in. On March 20, he was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, and later transferred to the EWMSC, where he is expected to have emergency surgery. Robley said it hurt her to watch her son in so much pain.

The matter has been reported to the Scarborough police.