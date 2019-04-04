Brothers forgive for cutlass attack, refuse compensation

SHAKESPEARE writing in the Merchant of Venice that the quality of mercy is not strained was exemplified yesterday in the San Fernando High Court when two brothers poured out their hearts for the man who chopped them.

Vinoo Ramdhan, 59, was spared a possible jail sentence by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds, for the crime over a land boundary dispute in Barrackpore. He chopped Lester Dean, 40, and brother, Dexter, 37. The incident happened on September 16, 2007, in the night.

It took nine years for the indictment to be filed by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions following completion of the preliminary inquiry into charges against Ramdhan for wounding with intent.

Ramdhan had been out on bail, however, he pleaded guilty yesterday before a jury of nine members and the judge.

State Attorney Stacy Lallo-Chong, instructed by State Attorney Josanne Forrester, said that at about 8 pm, Ramdhan lit 15 tyres on fire at the boundary between their homes. When the Dean brothers confronted him, he chopped them both on the shoulders.

Dean and Dexter did not retaliate, Lallo Chong said, though bleeding. They held on to Ramdhan and tied him up, then called the police. They then went for medical treatment.

Standing in the dock, Ramdhan apologised to the brothers. But when asked by Ramsumair-Hinds what they would like for justice, Dean and Dexter pleaded for the magistrate not to send Ramdhan to jail. Dean said that perhaps too ashamed, Ramdhan had told neighbours in the New Colonial village, how sorry he was. “He didn’t tell we, but he tell people he sorry,” Lester said.

Even as the brothers pleaded with Ramsumair-Hinds not to jail Ramdhan, defence attorney Anisah Sankar had not yet told the court that the accused had $5,000 each for both as compensation. When she did, Dean said, “No no..we don’t want any money.” Dexter intervened, “No please, I don’t want it.....me eh want it.”

Sankar held a wad of hundred dollar bills and walked over to the brothers who reluctantly put out their hands in acceptance.

Ramsumair-Hinds told them to take the money, for they must consider how much it meant for Ramdhan to purge himself of the crime. Dean said he would donate his $5,000 to a church. “I want them to give it to the children in the chAurch,” Lester said.

The brothers, as they left the courtroom, said they felt as if both they and Ramdhan had been blessed.