Boy rescued from oil pit sits SEA

Darold Clarke

YVONNE WEBB

LESS than two months after Darold Clarke, 13, was rescued from an oil seep in Point Fortin when he tried to save his brother Adelle Cyrus, 12, he was among 76 students of the Egypt Village Government Primary School who sat the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination yesterday.

A total of 18,849 pupils across the country did the examination for placement in a secondary school.

Darold’s mother Frederica Hodge did not allow Newsday to speak to her son, but said he did his best.

“He told me, 'Ma, I did ok. I did my best. I did what you told me to do,'” Hodge said in a phone interview.

She said he woke up early, said his prayers and went to the nearby school to sit the test.

“We prayed the night before and we prayed before the exams. We have been praying a lot and I place everything in God’s hands.”

She said the school offered to let him do the exam at a later time, but she said she did not want him to feel any different from his peers and so she let him write it with the others.

“I am sure he could have done with a little more time, but I rest everything in God’s hands.”

Hodge is hoping he passes for one of the two secondary schools in Point Fortin “because I don’t want him to go too far away from me.”

Darold is an aspiring architect who loves technical drawing, and Hodge said she knows he will find his niche in the Point Fortin schools so he could realise his dream.

“He has a gift for drawing. He sees and he draws buildings and sometimes he draws what he sees in his mind, in his vision.”

It was in February that the boys were playing outdoors when Adelle fell into the oil seep as he tried to retrieve a kite. Darold jumped in to save him, but both got into difficulties. An alarm was raised and the boys’ stepfather, Kenneth Small, who was among those who rushed to their aid, also jumped into the 30-foot-wide pit and held their heads above the oil that threatened to drown them all before help came.

Hodge said since that fateful day, her boys have become more mature and closer to her than before. She said she was afraid to let them venture out of the house even to fly a kite in the savannah. She said they too had become a bit fearful.

“Its not an easy thing what happened to my children. It has changed them. It has changed all of us. I know it bothers them, but I thank God that they came out alive.”

She said the boys were still receiving medical treatment.

After that near-drowning incident, a cow fell into the same oil seep and died on Carnival Monday. Hodge said since the cow drowned, Heritage Petroleum Company had installed fence posts around the site.