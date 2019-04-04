Bespoke tailoring programme cost $3.7m

Savile Row Academy principal, Professor Andrew Ramroop.

FashionTT's Ultra Bespoke Tailoring programme, hosted by Trinidad-born Savile Row tailor Professor Andrew Ramroop, cost $3.7 million, reported CreativeTT finance manager Antonio Maharaj.

He was speaking Wednesday as the Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee (PAEC) met with officials of CreativeTT at the Parliament Building, Port of Spain. The intensive programme trained 27 students, both local and foreign, with locals paying $10,000 and foreigners US$10,000. Maharaj said $3 million went to Ramroop and $775,000 to MIC tailoring studio.

PAEC chairman Wade Mark asked if the programme was accredited and CreativeTT chairman Calvin Bijou replied it was not.

Trade Ministry Permanent Secretary Frances Seignoret said the processes for certification was under way and she was hoping it would be finished at the earliest opportunity. Mark asked if it was normal for taxpayers' money to be spent on a programme with no certification and Bijou replied it was unfortunate that the certification process was not in place at the time of the showcasing ceremony.