Bar owners feel pinch as ‘justice’ protest continues

BAR owners are counting their losses as many have had to close their business due to the non-renewal of liquor licences. This, as a result of protest by Judiciary TT workers over the past weeks.

The protest, led by the Public Services Association (PSA) over plans to restructure the Judiciary has also stopped a concert soca artiste Anslem Douglas had scheduled for last night.

Before his departure to the US where he resides, Douglas who came home for the Carnival season had planned a farewell concert for April 3.

The calypso/jazz concert was scheduled to take place at The Link-Rum Café, Woodbrook.

Yesterday, however, the singer/composer was forced to use social media to apologise to patrons for the cancellation of the show, hours before its schedule.

“Due to the ongoing protest action taking place within the Judiciary of TT, most establishments including The Link-Rum Café that would have had their licence expired, were unable to have it renewed,” the message said.

“As a result, we regret to inform you that my farewell show has to be postponed. We do apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope that you understand this is out of our control.”

Douglas said the owner of the establishment was still trying to get the licence renewed and was hopeful that it would be able to do so and still have the event come off tomorrow.

He encouraged fans to stay tuned to his social media pages for more information.

Other bar owners said they were feeling the pinch as judiciary workers were unable to process their documents, some of which had been lodged at the various courts for the past two weeks.