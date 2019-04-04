50,000 cruise ship visitors this year

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and Captain of the MSC Preziosa, Corrado Iaconis. Photo courtesy Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism yesterday boasted of an increase of 10,000 cruise ship visitors.

In a release sent to the media the ministry said more than 58,000 passengers visited TT during the 2018/2019 cruise season, which runs from November to April.

According to the release, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell welcomed the increased number of visitors, saying, “The potential for this sector’s further development and growth remains and all stakeholders must continue to find innovative ways to attract more visitors.”

The release said six ships docked in Port of Spain during the Carnival season. One vessel, the Serenissima, took all its passengers to the Queen’s Park Savannah to experience the Parade of the Bands.

According to the release Mitchell added in the coming months, the popular Maracas beach will be upgraded to 2015 international beach standards, a project which is being led by Udecott.

Mitchell hoped for an even better season over the next year.

“Our success must not be taken for granted, so let us all play our respective roles to make the 2019/2020 cruise season bigger and better.”