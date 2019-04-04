$120 million in cocaine on Spanish ship at Atlantic

The packages found attached to the ship

THE Coast Guard, members of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) and Point Fortin police, led by ASP Ramphal, went to Atlantic, Point Fortin, to try to retrieve a “suspicious attachment” from a ship which docked at the port shortly after noon yesterday. That attachment turned out to be several packages with an estimated $120 million worth of cocaine.

The ship, believed to have come from Spain, was picked up on the radar with a rope tied to the attachment, dragging in the water.

The authorities were notified and reported to the scene near where the LNG tanks are located. The captain and crew were detained.

A senior officer attached to the South Western Division told Newsday divers from the Coast Guard retrieved the cocaine.