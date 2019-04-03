Unbeaten Bajans beat TT in T20 Blaze

BARBADOS defeated TT by seven wickets yesterday, in a clash of two previously unbeaten teams, in the penultimate (fourth) round of the West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze.

This game was the first game of a triple-header at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

With the result, Barbados kept alive their hopes of claiming the double, after they copped the Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup last week.

TT, who were sent in to bat by Barbados captain Hayley Matthews, posted a score of 136 runs for six wickets in their allotted 20 overs with Britney Cooper hitting 31, Stacy Ann King 20 and skipper Merissa Aguilleira 29 not out. Medium pacer Deandra Dottin took two wickets for nine runs and pacer Shakera Selman had 2/18.

Dottin returned with the bat to slam an unbeaten 52 (32 balls, five fours and two sixes) as Barbados reached 137/3 with 4.3 overs remaining. The Bajans also got useful knocks from the Knight twins Kyshona (33 off 23 balls) and Kycia (28 from 20 balls).

The T20 Blaze will conclude today with a triple-header at the Guyana National Stadium. TT will meet Jamaica, Leeward Islands will tackle Windward Islands and hosts Guyana will entertain Barbados.