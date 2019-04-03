TT's Inalsingh heads boxing Women’s Committee

TT’s Shivana Inalsingh has been re-appointed as director of the World Boxing Association’s Women’s Championships Committee.

Inalsingh was elected to the post during a recent meeting of the hierarchy of the association, which saw its president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza announce the new members of the board of the oldest body to govern professional boxing.

Inalsingh was the only English-speaking Caribbean official to be named in a key role of the association, which is dominated by officials from Latin America.

The vice president will be Nicaraguan Renzo Bagnariol,the director of World Championships will be Venezuelan Carlos Chavez and the second will be the Panamanian Julio Thyme.

On the Women’s Championships Committee, the deputy director from Peru is Kina Malpartida.

Bulgarian Mariana Borissova will be the international co-ordinator of the organisation.

The Classifications Committee of the WBA will be directed by Canadian George Martinez and the deputy director will be Panamanian Aurelio Fiengo. In the case of the world classifications, the directors of each regional body registered in the WBA will have participation.

The treasury will be charged to Venezuelan Julio Quintero. The executive secretary will be Panamanian Gustavo Padilla, the Officers Committee will be directed by Puerto Rican Luis Pabon and the deputy director will be the American Raul Caiz.