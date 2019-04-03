TTPS to get $60m from Government Griffith, Imbert meet after “fake news” claim

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

TWO days after saying claims that the TTPS received no subventions for this year except those to pay salaries were "fake news," Finance Minister Colm Imbert had a "cordial and productive" meeting with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to discuss the issue.

In a tweet yesterday, Imbert said he met with with Griffith and his finance/accounting staff Monday to sort out funding issues for the TTPS.

Imbert said, "The meeting was cordial and productive. The Ministry of Finance will provide a further $60 million to the TTPS for goods and services shortly, bringing the total for goods and services in 2019 so far to $160 million."

Griffith told Newsday yesterday that, at the meeting, the burning issue of the TTPS needing $300 million to stave off debt collectors was discussed.

According to Griffith, following the meeting, he and Imbert had agreed the TTPS was "owed hundreds of millions of dollars" to pay for goods and services from the last financial year and for this one. Griffith said the issue was "rectified" and he was assured that "what is required will be facilitated."

Asked how soon that assurance would materialise as the TTPS had already gone seven months without paying some of their creditors, Griffith said Imbert would be the best person to answer that. Imbert did not respond to Newsday's calls or texts.

Last Saturday Griffith said he was “fully confident” the ministry would fulfil its financial obligations to the TTPS.

Last Friday, Imbert claimed the police were given $1 billion to meet their debts.

Griffith clarified on Saturday there was a "slight confusion" in the figures. Of the $1 billion, $850 million was dedicated to salaries. The balance went to paying off debts from the previous year – which they did – and there was a $70 million balance from the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

At a parliamentary Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) meeting on March 28, Griffith reported the police were in dire straits and had not received any funding other than officers’ salaries for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. As a result, the service had been unable to pay bills generated in that period.

Griffith told the committee: “What I am trying to get now is $47 million to pay off bills that the TTPS owes debtors (creditors), approved in fiscal 2017/18 to pay off bills from December 2017-December 2018. I have not even started getting funds for 2018-2019.”

Back in January, after a Newsday report that the police were running out of money, the Finance Ministry had said it received a request for $80 million from the commissioner and had released $20 million for equipment, materials, services and supplies. A further $20 million was reportedly scheduled to be released for that purpose in the following two weeks and a balance of $40 million in February.

Griffith, at the PAAC, acknowledged receipt of the $20 million for projects including tasers, vehicles and new uniforms, but said, “pertaining to goods and services, it’s over $300 million owed, and nothing has been given for this fiscal year.”

He clarified that whatever was given had been used to pay outstanding debts from 2017/2018 for which money had been approved in 2018, but creditors for 2018/2019 had not been paid because funds had not yet been released, so he had to take some of the funding from the $20 million to offset debts to vendors.