TTO handball team prepares for Emerging Nations Championships

TT’s team handball men’s team, led by coach Kenwin Goden and team captain Derice Biggart, will depart for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Friday, three days ahead of their Group B challenge in the Men’s North America and Caribbean (NAC) Emerging Nations Championships.

The event will run from April 6-14. Twelve teams from the region will vie for the top spots, which will earn them a place in the next qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The 14-man team, managed by Rhonda Clarke, includes Biggart, the vice-captain Ronaldo Scott, Kareem Wylie, Christoff Phillip, Sherwin Jackson, Joel Timothy, Isaiah Taitt, Stephawn Solomon, Emmanuel Cummings, Denzil Marcano, Joshua King, Akim Wills, Joshua Greene, Mikail Walker and Kemuel Eastman.

TT is in Group B, along with Martinique and Mexico. The three other groups are comprised of three teams each. The other competing teams include USA, Cuba, St Kitts & Nevis, Canada, Dominica, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Haiti and the hosts Dominican Republic.

After three matches, the top two teams from each group will move into the quarter-finals, while the third-ranked teams will play for the 9-12 placement.

Following the quarter-finals is one rest day, before the resumption of action in the semi-finals, scheduled for April 13.

The bronze medal match and the final will both play on April 14.

The competition will also serve as a means of preparation for the TT handball team, which will compete at the TT Team Handball Association-hosted North American and Caribbean (NORCA) International Handball Federation (IHF) Championships, a men and women’s team qualifying event for the ANOC World Beach Games, which will take place in Tobago in July.

Competing teams

Group A: Canada, Puerto Rico, Dominica.

Group B: Mexico, Martinique, TTO

Group C: Dominican Republic, Haiti, St Kitts & Nevis.

Group D: USA, Cuba, Barbados.