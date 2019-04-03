TT squandering its rich potential

THE EDITOR: I am not a Trinidadian; I am a Caribbean small-islander. However, I worked in Trinidad for a number of years and return regularly. Sadly, often leaving with a sense of disappointment and regret for the wastage of the rich potential of the island which I conceive as the possessor of the most creative culture in the English-speaking Caribbean.

I have Jamaican connections and am unfailingly impressed by institutions such as the National Dance Company and the excellent art gallery.

Trinidad’s renowned dancer Beryl McBurnie was allowed to live what I suspect was a life of frustration from a chronic lack of public funding; the TT Museum is an arthritic building pervaded by a sense of darkness and dustiness. And where is the museum of mas that I await with unfulfilled expectation year after year?

The scarlet ibis reserve in Caroni is a wonder, but would it be too much to ask for a small, subtle, in-character café to offer comfort to waiting visitors?

I was heartened by the development on San Fernando Hill, which provides pleasant landscaping with an impressive view. But on my last visit the restaurant, a useful feature, had been closed.

When I lived in Trinidad, I often described the Pitch Lake as a strikingly unimpressive anti-climax. But more recently my view was changed by excellent guides and the small informative museum. But again, on the last occasion on which I went, this too was shut. I sincerely hope the guides continue to flourish.

Why does Trinidad seem to squander its rich potential?

However, my views are not all negative. Leaving the best wine for last, I must praise the absolutely refreshing Asa Wright Centre; the maintenance of the Botanical Gardens which remains a valuable resource, and the continuing development of the zoo which boasts a richly appropriate site.

Finally, I must mention a relatively unknown but original enterprise. Yerette – Home of the Humming Bird, is a superb example of small-scale but imaginative and innovative thinking. Friends, after their first time in Trinidad, described it to me as the most enjoyable experience of their TT holiday.

PHILLIP YEARWOOD, Port of Spain