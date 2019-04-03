Tobago schoolboy hip broken after beating

13-year-old Rayon Radgman sits on his hospital bed at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre in Mt Hope

KINNESHA GEORGE

A month after he was beaten by a group of the boys at his school, 13-year-old Rayon Radgman is still warded with a broken hip at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Newsday was told that on March 1, Radgman, a Standard Four student at a Anglican primary school in Tobago East, was ambushed by five fellow students, who hit him several times. His mother, Avion Robley, said she only learnt of the incident on March 20, as her son never told anyone about the incident, or the pain he was in.

Robley, of Scarborough, said during an interview from her son’s bed­side on Tuesday: “It’s his schoolteacher who caught him limping and called him in the office and asked him what happened, and he told her of the pain. Before that, he kept saying that he fell…when he came to the hospital, they again asked him what happened, and it was then and there that he told them that he was ambushed by a group of boys.”

Radgman was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital on March 20, then he was transferred to the EWMSC, where he was expected to have emergency surgery on his hip.

“Since Monday last week (March 25), they were supposed to do the surgery and they didn’t get it done. Since then they have been putting it off.” said his mother. “Yesterday (Monday) the same thing again. Now they’ve told me that during this week, by Monday, they would do it.” Robley said it hurt her to watch her son in so much pain.

“He can’t walk. If he uses the crutches, I have to be there to guide him.” She said the brutal act was not an isolated incident, but the culmination of constant abuse at the hands of a boy who beats up not only her son, but other class­mates as well. “Parents must start taking responsibility for their children’s actions.

“The issue of school bullying is major. It’s really hard to cope with…because it is not only now they have been taking advantage of my child. It is only with this latest incident now that he has come out to say, as Rayon has always been downplaying the issue. He has hid a lot of it from us, as he has not been saying anything. Had we known previously, it would not have reached to this.”

Robley said the beating had been re­ported to the Scarborough police, but they said they must await a medical certificate from the hospital before they could intervene.

Head of the Anglican School Board Phillip Isaac said he was not aware of the incident, but a “thorough investigation” would have to be carried out.

THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, who is also Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy, could not be reached, as calls to his cellphone went unanswered.