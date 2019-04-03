Taxi driver robbed, thrown out of car

Police are looking for two men who robbed a taxi driver and stole his Nissan B14 last night.

The 60-year-old taxi driver was plying his car for hire at Broom Street, Curepe, at around 7 pm when two men asked to be taken to Bamboo Number Two.

When they got to Temple Street, Bamboo Number Two, one of the men started choking him and said, "This is a hold-up. Give me your money I have a gun."

Before he could react, the other man hit him on the back of the head and threw him out of his car.

The driver walked to the St Joseph Police Station and reported the attack.