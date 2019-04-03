Stars of Tomorrow Swim Meet attracts hundreds

Special Olympics gold medallist Donavan Garib,second from left, shares a moment with his original Learn to Swim coach Lisa Debie of AquaFins,right, and his mom Donna Garib.

ONLY limited standing room was available at the Centre of Excellence Swimming Pool Complex as over 480 swimmers from 19 teams participated in the first OneLife RWB Stars of Tomorrow Swim Meet last Saturday.

RWB Aqua Stars hosted the developmental swim meet as the learn-to-swim organisation commemorated its fifth anniversary on April 1. The meet featured swimmers from various competitive clubs and learn-to-swim organisations who had little to no competitive swimming experience. Swimmers who are competitive athletes as defined by ASATT were debarred from participating.

At the end of the competition, RWB Aquatic Academy, competing in its first event as a club, emerged the top overall team with 615.5 points. Flying Fish Swim Club missed top honours by four points and came in second with 611.5 points. Sea Hawks Swim Club placed third with 554 points. Tidal Wave Aquatics (503.5) and LH Sea Wolves (351.5) rounded off the top five.

According to a press release, the RWB Aquatic Academy, which was formed last year at the Centre of Excellence, is the next progression for those who complete the learn-to-swim programme under RWB Aqua Stars. RWB Academy was also adjudged the best ten and under and 11 and over girls’ teams. Sea Hawks Swim Club won the team trophy for ten and under overall and ten and under boys. Hillview College were the best 11 and over boys’ team, while LH Sea Wolves earned the best 11 and over overall team.

During the opening ceremony, five people or organisations were recognised by RWB Aqua Stars for their achievements and contribution to the development of the sport. Aqua Fins School of Swimming, which has been in existence since 1988 and came to the meet with over 150 swimmers, were recognised for their contribution. Tidal Wave Aquatics were recognised for delivering a competitive swimming programme since 1997 and achieving success on the national stage. The University School was also recognised for having swimming in its curriculum since the 1960s. Two athletes were also awarded by RWB Aqua Stars. Donovan Garib was recognised for his recent success at the Special Olympics. Garib learned to swim with Aqua Fins, started his competitive development with RWB and then moved on to Sea Hawks Swim Club. Giovanni Rivas became the first athlete from the RWB Academy to qualify for Carifta and will be representing TT at those championships this month in Barbados.

The OneLife RWB Stars of Tomorrow Swim Meet did not only feature swimming competitions: patrons were able to get financial advice from sponsors OneLife and Guardian Life.

Milo, Centre of Excellence, Unicomer, Powerade, Subway and Caribbean Awards were just some of the organisations which partnered with RWB Aqua Stars for the event. Sampling was also available on the day together with medical and nutritional consultations. Many door prizes were also given out to lucky patrons, and overall age group trophy winners also received hampers with their awards.

The RWB Stars of Tomorrow Swim Meet was formally declared open by 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games medallist and multiple national record-holder Jeron Thompson. The organising committee will review the event in the coming days in the hope of making the 2020 event an even grander affair.