Shanice is a fighter Abu Dhabi doctor escorts SOTT athlete home:

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe,left, greets Special Olympian Shanice Baptiste, at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport, Piarco, yesterday. Baptiste returned to TT yesterday after being hospitalised during her time in Abu Dhabi, UAE for the Special Olympc Games.

AFTER a 22-hour delay due to the lack of an adequate supply of oxygen at Gatwick Airport in London, England, Shanice Baptiste returned home yesterday from the recent Special Olympic International World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

However, the 21-year-old Baptiste did not compete at the Games, as she was kept at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi, under the care of her coach Clevanic Cupid after suffering with asthma on March 14, shortly after arriving in the Middle East.

Baptiste was under medical care at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City until March 22, but she remained at the facility until this weekend while she was awaiting clearance to return home.

Baptiste and Cupid returned home yesterday, via London, accompanied by French-born Abu Dhabi-based doctor Emara Maha.

“I accompanied her from Abu Dhabi,” said Maha, during a brief ceremony at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport yesterday. “It was a very long trip, but Shanice is a fighter. We were delivering oxygen in the plane (but) she refused. She’s happy at home.”

Baptiste, a resident of Whiteland (near Williamsville), told those gathered, including Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe and Ministry representatives, Special Olympics TT and Digicel Foundation, “I thank God for bringing me back safe and keeping me alive. I thank God for staying strong as ever.”

Cupid was just as brief in her remarks. “It was a pleasure to take care of Shanice, making sure she was okay, and I’m very glad to be back home,” she said.

Cudjoe praised Maha and her fellow medical practitioners at Abu Dhabi for ensuring that Baptiste returned home safely.

“I want to say how pleased I am, by what I’ve learnt, as it relates to the kind of care, from accommodation to health care,” Cudjoe said. “All that was invested into ensuring that all is well, and Shanice was well taken care of in Abu Dhabi.

“We didn’t have to worry about paying any medical bills. We were always assured every step along the way. All expenses were being covered.”

A week ago, Cudjoe had to clear up reports circulating on social media that Baptiste was abandoned in Abu Dhabi.

The Sports Minister said, “I want to say thanks to Clevanic because she kept on reminding us that (Shanice) was alive and well.

Never did we think that Shanice was not being well taken care off. I think there are lessons to be learnt when it comes to communications.”

Cudjoe also lauded the SOTT committee for “providing a helping hand and proving assistance”.

The rest of the 44-member TT team (33 athletes and 11 coaches) returned home on March 22 with a haul of 57 medals (19 gold, 15 silver and 23 bronze).