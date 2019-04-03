Policeman’s son freed of murder charge

A police sergeant’s son who was charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man in 2012 has been freed by a Sangre Grande magistrate.

Senior magistrate Debra Quintyne on Tuesday upheld a no-case submission advanced by Keron Gloudon’s attorney Alexia Romero, agreeing there were several inconsistencies in the evidence of the prosecution’s witnesses, including police officers and the State’s main witness in the case.

Glouden was charged with the June 16, 2012, murder of Sheldon Burke, 21, of Sou Sou Lands, Sangre Grande, who was shot while standing in front of a popular fast food outlet on the Eastern Main Road.

Romero, in her submissions, argued that the identity of the assailant was important and the voice identification of her client was less than slender and manifestly unreliable.

It was alleged that witnesses heard a voice say, “Kill him, kill him,” and attributed it to Romero’s client. She also pointed to evidence from the witnesses that on that night, there was loud music and talking, so that the voice allegedly heard could have been distorted and mistaken for her client's. Romero also pointed to several inconsistencies in the statements by the witnesses abut the voice identification, submitting that they each gave varying accounts, which could only mean that the voice they heard could not be linked to her client.

She also submitted that the prosecution failed to prove her client encouraged the shooter in committing the killing, and it had been admitted by the State that he was not the shooter.

Burke was standing in front of the fast-food outlet when a dark-coloured car pulled up and the driver drew a gun and shot him five times.

He was taken to the Sangre Grande District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.