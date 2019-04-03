New school part of the project?

THE EDITOR: Early on the morning of March 24, I spent about an hour reading the Piccadilly Government Primary School 100-Year Anniversary magazine. The cover included a picture of the school and the words: One hundred years of dedication to quality education 1902-2002.

Later that morning as I read the Sunday Newsday, I saw a two-page article by Jensen La Vende, “The Piccadilly Street project,” in which no mention was made of the school. I am aware that the students have been relocated since the school is no longer operated there.

My interest is in whether the Piccadilly Street project will include a new Piccadilly Government Primary School, the old one being established in 1902 as St Mary’s EC School, but handed over to the government in the 1960s. After all, this school has been functioning in Port of Spain for over 100 years, making an important contribution to nation building.

IAN GREEN, Couva