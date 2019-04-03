Most services back up at PoSGH

Port of Spain General Hospital.

CEO of the North West Regional Health Authority Wendy Ali says most of the services disrupted by the fire in the radiology department at the Port of Spain General Hospital last Friday are back up.

The fire broke out around 7 pm and about 30 patients were evacuated. They were brought back after the Fire Services gave the assurance that the area was safe. Ali said the Fire Service had investigated and the RHA was awaiting a report.

“We are in contact with the Fire Services. I understand that the report is now with their fire prevention unit and we are waiting to get a copy of it. We have not been given a copy as yet. It has to be reviewed by their head, I assume, before we can get it.””

Ali said the authority was assessing the cost of the damage caused by the fire and would send out a press release once that was done.

Arrangements were made to facilitate emergency computerised tomography scans (CT scans) at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope. Ali said only patients who needed CT scans were being sent there. “We do have the capacity to do X-rays, and we have mobile ultrasound (units). We will be setting up our ultrasound service by tomorrow. “It is a work in progress and we expect to restart CT services by next week.”