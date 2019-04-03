Man steals police van, uses it to drive home

A police van leaves Old Train Line, Claxton Bay, where police found the stolen van. Photo by Vashti Singh

Police are searching for a man who stole a police van this morning at the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Claxton Bay where he left two Special Reserve Police officers stranded.

The marked police van was later found abandoned at Old Train Line, St Margarets Village. The suspect lives in the area.

Police said at about 9 am, PCs Mohammed and Vincent of the Emergency Response Patrol unit were on patrol and responded to an accident on the Claxton Bay flyover.

On arrival, one of the occupants of a car involved in the accident came out and briskly began walking away. The two constables came out of the police van and followed the man who was involved in the accident.

The man crossed the highway but suddenly changed direction and ran towards the police van and sped off towards Cedar Hill Road.

Police have identified the man but have not caught him.