Man robbed by ‘customers’ who ordered phone online

The owner of an online electronics business was robbed by two men who ordered a cellphone from him yesterday.

Police said at around 2.50 pm, the 66-year-old man drove to the Beetham Highway near Clear Water Gardens to meet the man and sell him the phone, but was approached by two men.

One of them sat in the passenger side seat of the car, while the other, who had a gun, sat behind the man in the backseat and robbed him of five Samsung cell phones, one Huawei cell phone and $500.

He called the police and they are continuing their investigations.

Newsday spoke to a police officer in the Port of Spain division who advised the public to exercise extreme caution when meeting strangers online for business transactions and said if necessary, they should meet at a police station for any exchange of money or goods.

"Sometimes people are walking with up to $60,000 in cash to buy something, that is not advisable at all. What they can do is come in to a police station and do the transaction there, the officers won't run you, in fact they will welcome you.

"If it's a car you're buying, before any money passes or anyone leaves, ask the officer to check the licence plate and registration to make sure it's not a stolen vehicle."