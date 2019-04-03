In His Presence delivers glorious gospel

American gospel singer Maranda Curtis performs at In His Presence concert at Shaw Park Cultural Complex last Saturday.

CHRISTIANS from throughout the Caribbean convened at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on Saturday evening for the annual In His presence gospel concert. The show featured both local and international performers leading patrons in songs of praise and worship. The concert, which has welcomed some of the world’s top gospel artistes in the past such as Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin, Nigerian singer and songwriter Sinach, UK's Sonnie Badu and CeCe Winans, attracted patrons from Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad. Tobago’s very own Joel "Positive" Murray and, Tyrone Dominic Walters, also known as Blessed Messenger, were part of the evening's quality cast.

This year, American praise and worship leader and gospel singer Maranda Curtis was the featured artiste, along with her band. The 39-year-old from Atlanta has taken the music world by storm with her inspirational music and she did not disappoint.

Saturday's show was off to a smooth start with Tobago’s Forward the Band setting the mood with a number of their singles and getting the crowd off their feet as they performed.

Positive, another local favourite, continued with songs of praise such as Mighty God, Two Man Army and Yahweh.

Blessed Messenger was the highlight of the night, changing the atmosphere and turning up the energy of the event with his popular soca gospel hits like Turn up, Move Mountains and the crowd favourite Family.

His electrifying performance left the audience wanting more and was enough to set the stage for the featured artiste who brought the complex into deep worship.

The American didn’t disappoint and delivered a heartfelt one hour performance, including her top singles such as Nobody Like You and You Are my Strength.

American Tasha Cobbs-Leonard was originally advertised as the international headline artiste but was unable to attend owing to health concerns. However, this did not affect the turnout of the show as many told Newsday they enjoyed the concert and the change of performer did not make a difference.

The In His Presence concert also hosted a family fest last Saturday at the Canoe Bay beach. This event is a new addition to the now two-day gospel event. Organiser Vern Joseph promises another grand event for In His Presence 10 in 2020.