Five people escape IDC

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding five escapees from the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) who broke out on Monday night.

According to reports, at about 5 am on Tuesday, officers of the IDC were making checks when they realised the five men – identified as Canyiing Yang, Jose Leon Romero, Roni Jose Torres, Cezar Alejandre Moreno Cedneno and Miguel Fidel Ovid – were all missing.

In a release sent by the police, it was said that Yang Chinese while the other four men were Venezuelan.

Police said investigators have notified all ports of exit, and police are searching for the men. People with knowledge of the whereabouts of the these five men are advised to call 999, 555, any local police station or contact the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith directly via whatsapp at 482-GARY.