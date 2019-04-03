Charles gives advice to SEA students

THA Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education Kelvin Charles

SECRETARY of Education Kelvin Charles has encouraged students to "give it their best shot" at the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination tomorrow. Close to 933 students will sit the exam in Tobago. Charles, in a visit to Whim Anglican primary school on Monday, attempted to calm the nerves of students, in what is sometimes a stressful period for children and their parents.

In an interview with TV6, he said, "One, it is not the end of the world; two, they would have been well prepared by their teachers and therefore they need to go and give it their best shot; three, it's okay to be slightly nervous but not to panic because they have been prepared."

Charles, acknowledging recent incidents of school violence, warned the primary school students to disassociate themselves from that type of behaviour when they are placed into their new schools.

"I'm stressing the point that we are experiencing a a discipline problem in secondary schools and I would want them to be no part of that whatsoever," he said.