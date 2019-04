Bandits steal $2,000 worth of cigarettes

Police are investigating the robbery of an Arouca mini mart yesterday.

They said at around 12.35 pm the owner of Vijay's Mini Mart was at the store when two men, one armed with a gun, came in and ordered him to hand over money.

The men took $2,000 in cash and $2,000 worth of cigarettes before running into a drain along the Dinsley Main Road.

The owner called police, who are investigatiing.