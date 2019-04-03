Argument over car ends with broken arm

Eastern Division police are looking for a man who beat a 46-year-old Rio Claro taxi driver yesterday, breaking his left arm .

Police said the man was at Andy's Auto Body Garage, Deep Ravine Village, Rio Claro at around 9 am when he saw an acquaintance who began arguing with him over a car.

The man then hit the driver with a piece of iron on his upper left arm, breaking the bone.

The injured man drove himself to the Rio Claro Health Centre where he was treated and transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital, and later discharged.

He reported the incident to police at around 4.50 pm.

Police went to the scene and found the piece of iron but did not find the suspect.