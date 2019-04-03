Airports authority apologises for long lines

Customers at Piarco Airport wait to pay for parking tickets last evening. There were operational issues reported with the system, causing a lengthy back-up, which the Airports Authority of TT said was as a result of teething problems with the newly-implemented system.

THE Airports Authority has issued a media release today, apologising to customers for the teething problems associated with the newly-implemented self-service parking ticketing system.

Last evening, customers reported having operational issues and were left waiting in a long line in the Piarco airport's atrium to pay for their tickets.

"This was as a consequence of normal teething challenges associated with transitioning from a manual to an automated system,” the authority said.

"The authority has been implementing solutions to avoid further interruptions to this service. We continue to innovate our systems to improve your experience at our airports."

The authority, on Saturday, issued a release announcing the introduction of the new system at the airport's public car park.

It advised that customers must first retrieve a ticket from the entry lane machine, before selecting a vacant parking spot by using the digital signage for guidance.

Customers then pay using cash or card at the pay-on-foot kiosks located at the atrium, and have 20 minutes to exit the car park once the payment has been made, before scanning the ticket at the exit lane to leave the car park.