Woman robbed of Sou Sou money

A 37-year-old Freeport woman was robbed of $6,000 while standing in her Tewarie Road, home yesterday morning.

Police said the woman was standing in her yard at around 8.55 am when she was approached by a man holding a cutlass who ordered her to "hand over the Sou Sou money."

She gave the man the cash as he ran away. She made a report to the police who are continuing investigations.