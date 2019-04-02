UK travel agents given local tour

SEVEN travel agents from the United Kingdom recently enjoyed a familiariaation trip to the island. Hosted by the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd, the trip allowed the agents to experience Tobago’s unique product offerings, and build their awareness to better sell the Thomas Cook Airlines direct service from Manchester to Tobago.

The travel agents were chosen based on their history of making bookings to Tobago and their ability to sell packages to the Caribbean. From March 17-24, the agents’ itinerary included eco-adventure and bird-watching tours, beach expeditions, and visits to historical sites.

During their stay, the travel agents offered valuable feedback including how to increase the island’s appeal to clients abroad. In addition, they participated in an online photography competition that further showcased the island.