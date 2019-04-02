Training young people for leadership

Future leaders embrace the value of frienship.

YOUNG people between 14 and 25 years are being trained to become the leaders of tomorrow through the Duke of Edinburgh (DOE) International Award Programme, commonly referred to as the President’s Award in TT.

The programme is a youth awards programme founded in the United Kingdom in 1956 by Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, but has expanded to 144 other nations, including TT.

Young people take three to four years to complete the gold or leadership level, through a rigorous programme which involves volunteering service to individuals, communities and organisations, as well as a physical component which includes mapping their own course and camping out in the wild, a skills component, plus a residential section which involves the participant staying and working away from home for a five-day period, doing a shared activity.

There are several units in TT, and recently 70 participants who belong to the Naparima Open Unit were presented with awards for completing the bronze level of the programme.

Lindsay Sahai, who started the Naparima Open Unit 25 years ago, said the idea was to create a programme to teach life skills to girls between the ages of 14 and 25, but it has expanded to include boys, “and there has been no looking back.”

He said former principal of Naparima Girls’ High School Jean Bahadur embraced the concept and opened her school for the programme, which caters for students from Naparima College, Presentation College and St Joseph’s Convent.

It is a volunteer-based organisation operated by dedicated leaders who aim to empower the youths to reach their fullest potential, realising their strengths, developing new skills and talents without competition with others, thereby learning to become well-rounded positive role models in today’s society.

In addition to Sahai, Dr Joel Rampersad and Faviola Whittier manage the programme.

Sahai said because the Duke of Edinburgh is an international programme it opens doors globally and gives participants an edge when they reach the age of employment.

He said it has been an integral factor in transforming the lives of participants who have been successful in their overall development to be better citizens.

After 25 years, Sahai said he is still involved, “because there is a leadership crisis in the country.

At the awards and dinner function at City Hall, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello commended the leaders and participants for their involvement in the programme and for aspiring to make this country a better place.

“You are the future of our planet and the next stewards of our environment. Learn from it and guard it with zealous care.”

He said the programme has the distinct reputation of being the premier award that recognises the contribution of teens who have shown exemplary determination and dedication towards various skills outside the realm of scholastic academia into real-world experience of building character.

“This award centres on what is a sadly rapidly declining aspect of our society: self-improvement.”

Regrello spoke about the “so-called decline of modern youth in fitness, initiative, enterprise, skills, self-discipline, imagination and compassion."

He said: “The decline starts with fitness and we saw a prominent politician over the Carnival, fat-shaming and speaking about fitness. We would not have that problem if we pass KFC straight. We have to look after our health and that takes discipline.”

Telling the young people, they are part of the next wave of change, he reminded them that success and failure go hand in hand and advocated that they persevere, turn disabilities into opportunities and embrace the value of friendship and trust as they interact with their team.

He urged them to embrace the national watchwords – discipline, production and tolerance – which he said are more relevant today than they were at Independence in 1962 and which would serve them in good stead for the rest of their lives.

“Diversity and inclusion should be second nature to you, as it is enshrined in our national watchword of tolerance.”

He encouraged them always to be respectful, understanding and open-minded about others who are different.