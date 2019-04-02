Sturge wins contempt appeal, but sent to Law Assoc for probe

Attorney Wayne Sturge

Former United National Congress (UNC) senator and criminal defence attorney Wayne Sturge has won his appeal against his 2017 conviction for contempt of court.

However, he does not get off scot-free, as the Appeal Court ordered that he be referred to the disciplinary committee of the Law Association for investigation.

In a written decision, Justices of Appeal Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Rajendra Narine and Mark Mohammed said they were not unmindful that, prima facie, Sturge’s alleged conduct was potentially detrimental to the administration of justice, “more so in the modern environment where the use of social media is prolific.”

“We accept that this sort of conduct, prima facie, cannot be countenanced and that there is a public interest in deterring it,” Soo-Hon and Mohammed said in their majority decision.

They did not order a retrial since, according to the two judges, the Facebook posts Sturge was alleged to have made were posted during the course of an ongoing trial, and the possibility of a jury being influenced by the posts, now that the trial has ended, no longer exists.

“The ordering of a retrial in this case would, in essence, be devoid of context as the factual scenario which led to these proceedings would be difficult to recreate,” they said.

However, Narine, in his dissenting ruling, said the case against Sturge was strong and in his view a retrial should have been ordered.

Sturge was found guilty and fined $5,000 over a series of posts he made on his Facebook feed while he was involved in a murder trial before Justice Norton Jack in October 2016.

The posts related to Jack’s handling of the case and the testimony of the State’s main witness in the trial, which resulted in five accused men, among them Sturge’s clients, being convicted of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Jack said the social media posts risked prejudicing the trial and the administration of justice.