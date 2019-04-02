Shotgun stolen from bedridden man

Brasso police are investigating reports that a 12-gauge shotgun and 50 12-gauge cartridges were stolen from the home of a Tabaquite man yesterday.

Police said they went to the man's home at around 4.30 pm to confiscate the gun and his firearm user's licence (FUL) and found he was bedridden.

The man's wife took the police to the bedroom where the gun was kept, but the safe it had been kept in was empty.

Twenty minutes later, more police went to search the house but could not find the gun.

They confiscated the man's licence and are continuing investigations.