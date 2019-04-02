Police involved in shooting threatened

Two police officers who were involved in a shootout with two alleged goat thieves last Friday have reportedly been threatened by acquaintances of the two men, who were killed.

Senior Central Division police this morning confirmed this report. .

An officer said the people who made the call claimed to know who the policemen responsible were and intended to "deal with them" when they were out on patrol.

"Someone called the station and made the threats on Sunday.

"Once we know who it is making these threats, they are going to get charged. It's against the law to threaten anyone – not just the police. We used to let people off with a warning, but now we are charging people with it."

He said those responsible for making threats could be charged with assault by threats which is a summary offence, adding that the central division police were not intimidated and were prepared to deal with any threats.

The men, David "Harry" Suchit and David "Diggies" Tavenier, were shot dead during a shootout in Freeport.

The car in which Suchit and Tavenier were travelling was found to contain a 55-inch television and nine goats which they had reportedly stolen hours earlier.