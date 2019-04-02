One arrested, gun, marijuana seized

A Glock 22 pistol with a magazine containing 10 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition were seized during a police exercise along George Street last night. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Members of the Inter Agency Task Force did a series of overnight patrols in East Port of Spain, which led to one man being arrested and a gun, ammunition and marijuana seized.

Police said at around 8.58 they were on patrol near the South East Port of Spain Government Secondary School, when they searched a 22-year-old man and found 12.5 grams of marijuana.

He was charged with the possession of marijuana for trafficking as he was found within 500 meters of a school.

Police then went to the roof of the George Street Planning where they found a Glock 22 pistol with a magazine containing 10 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition. No one was arrested in relation to this find.

The exercise was coordinated and spearheaded by Snr Supt Simboondath Rajkumar.